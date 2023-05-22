India

G20 tourism meet in Srinagar today under tight security

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 22, 2023, 10:31 am 3 min read

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) will host the third tourism working group meeting of G20 countries from Monday in Srinagar under tight security, according to the news outlet The Indian Express. A facelift has been given to parts of J&K's capital city and roads leading to the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Center (SKICC), the venue for the G20 meeting.

Why does this story matter?

The three-day G20 tourism working group meeting in Srinagar would mark the first international event hosted by J&K since it officially became a Union Territory in 2019.

The meeting is drawing a lot of attention since Kashmir, which has been affected by Pakistan-sponsored terrorism for years, will be hosting top delegates from numerous countries.

Security beefed up in Srinagar ahead of G20 meet

Ahead of the high-level meeting, Srinagar has been placed under an unprecedented security blanket with Marine commandos and national security guards deployed as part of the ground-to-air security cover. Police have issued traffic advisories, and no traffic movement will be permitted on Srinagar's boulevard road. There are also traffic restrictions on the route used by G20 delegates.

Details on security forces responsible for safety

Thousands of troops from the J&K Police, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and the Army are part of the security unit amid reports that terrorists might try to disrupt the event. Ahead of the meet, a massive facelift was also given to several parts of the city and the road from the Srinagar airport to SKICC.

Visuals from Kashmir ahead of the meeting

60 delegates to attend Srinagar G20 tourism meet

As many as 60 delegates from the member countries of the G20 are set to attend the meeting in Srinagar, with officials claiming that the most number of delegates are coming from Singapore. Delegates from special invitee guest nations are also attending the three-day meeting. Twenty journalists from around the world are also expected to attend the event.

China opposes G20 meet in Kashmir

China has opposed the holding of the G20 meeting in J&K, with Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Friday stating, "China﻿ firmly opposes holding G20 meetings in any form in disputed areas and will not attend such meetings." Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has not registered for the event, and Turkey has reportedly opted to stay away from the Srinagar meeting as well.

Know how G20 meeting will boost J&K tourism

As per the news outlet NDTV, officials believe that the G20 meeting will boost tourism in J&K, which already attracts a significant number of foreign and domestic tourists. The success of the three-day tourism working group meeting is also expected to result in an increase in the influx of investments and tourists in J&K, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha stated on Saturday.