World

China holds key to understanding COVID-19 origins: WHO chief

China holds key to understanding COVID-19 origins: WHO chief

Written by Prateek Talukdar Apr 07, 2023, 04:16 pm 1 min read

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that all hypotheses linked to the origins of COVID-19﻿ will stay on the table until China shares data with it

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday said that all hypotheses related to the origins of COVID-19 will remain on the table until China shares data with it. He said nothing can be said conclusively without complete access to the information that China has. The WHO has repeatedly called on China to share data collected from Wuhan in 2020.

Why does this story matter?

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, was first detected in China's Wuhan wet market and quickly turned into a pandemic.

Since then, many theories have circulated about the virus's origins, including bats and pangolins—an endangered species sold in Chinese markets.

Amid the speculations, several United States reports accused China of creating the virus in a lab and leaking it to destabilize the global economy.

Understanding COVID-19 origin moral and scientific imperative: Ghebreyesus

Urging China to conduct necessary investigations and share the results, Ghebreyesus said, "Even as we become increasingly hopeful about the end of the pandemic, the question of how it began remains unanswered." He said understanding the origins of COVID-19 is a moral and scientific imperative. Ghebreyesus has repeatedly called for transparency on China's part within the international community.