China boycotts G20 meeting in Kashmir, Turkey may follow suit

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 20, 2023, 01:27 pm 4 min read

China has decided to boycott G20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir

China said on Friday it would skip a crucial G20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's capital Srinagar which will reportedly be attended by over 60 international delegates, including those from the United States. Reportedly, China's close ally Pakistan influenced its decision against the event. Turkey, which previously criticized India's handling of Kashmir, is also expected to skip the event next week.

Why does this story matter?

The G20 meeting will be the first major event in Jammu and Kashmir after the repeal of its special status under Article 370 in 2019 when the erstwhile state was split into two union territories: J&K and Ladakh.

China controls a substantial portion of Ladakh, while Pakistan claims J&K.

Notably, India-China relations have remained tense since a deadly military clash in Ladakh in 2020.

Oppose holding G20 meetings on 'disputed territory': China's Foreign Ministry

Addressing a press briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said, "China firmly opposes holding any form of G20 meetings on disputed territory." He also confirmed that there would be no participation from the country at the event. India will be hosting the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar, J&K, from Monday to Wednesday (May 22 to May 24).

Pakistan rakes up 'Kashmir issue' ahead of G20 meeting

Pakistan has also opposed India's decision to hold a G20 meeting in Kashmir, which it claimed was a "disputed territory." China and Pakistan, both close allies, raised the Kashmir problem in a joint statement earlier this month. They reaffirmed that the Kashmir issue should be settled properly and peacefully in compliance with "the United Nations charter, relevant Security Council resolutions, and bilateral agreements."

Pakistan lobbied against G20 meet in J&K

According to The Times of India, Pakistan has been opposing the G20 meeting on tourism in Kashmir, which was long slated for May. It had also urged assistance from China, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia in preventing India from hosting the conference in Srinagar. Islamabad sees any G20 meeting in J&K as an attempt to give New Delhi's actions "international legitimacy."

'Big opportunity' for J&K: India responds to Pakistan, China's opposition

According to Reuters, India has responded to the row, saying it is free to host meetings on its own soil. Earlier, Union minister Jitendra Singh said the G20 meeting in Srinagar was a "big opportunity" for J&K to show off its capabilities. He stated that such an international event in Srinagar would send a positive message throughout the country and across the world.

Turkey, Saudi yet to register for Srinagar event

Turkey is also likely to miss the gathering, according to Mint, as it had previously also criticized India's handling of the Kashmir problem. Three countries, including China, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia, have not yet registered for the G20 conference in Srinagar, which begins on Monday, as per The Indian Express. However, the registration window will reportedly stay open until Monday morning.

China skipped G20 meet in Arunachal Pradesh too

On March 26, China also skipped a crucial G20 meeting on "Research, Innovation Initiative, Gathering" in Arunachal Pradesh's capital, Itanagar. China does not recognize India's sovereignty over Arunachal Pradesh and instead claims the province is part of South Tibet. On the contrary, however, China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang visited India earlier in March and participated in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Delhi.

Strained India-China ties after LAC faceoff

Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector in December last year, deepening a months-long border standoff in eastern Ladakh. Later, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accused China of trying to "unilaterally" change the status quo.