Former UK PM Boris Johnson expecting 8th child at 58

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 20, 2023, 12:15 pm 1 min read

Johnson already has two children from his 3rd marriage

Boris Johnson, the former prime minister of the United Kingdom (UK), is set to become a father again "in a few weeks," his wife, Carrie Johnson, said on Friday. "New team member arriving in just a few weeks," she posted on her Instagram handle. This will be the couple's third child together and believed to be 58-year-old Johnson's eighth.

Couple got married in May 2021

According to reports, the couple already has two children— three-year-old Wilf and one-and-a-half-year-old Romy. Wilf was born in April 2020, while Romy was born in December 2021. Johnson married 35-year-old Carrie, a British media consultant, in May 2021. This is the ex-PM's third marriage. Notably, this is the first time for the couple to welcome a child, with Johnson not being the prime minister.

Johnson has child from extramarital affair

Johnson has four children from his second marriage to Marina Wheeler, a lawyer by profession. Reportedly, he has another child from an extramarital affair with art consultant Helen Macintyre. In an interview with NBC in September 2021, Johnson confirmed he was the father of six children. His statement came before Romy's birth and after years of speculation about the count of his children.