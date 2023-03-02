World

King Charles evicts Prince Harry, Meghan from UK home: Report

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 02, 2023, 02:16 pm 1 min read

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit as working royals in 2020

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have been asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage, their main residence in Britain, the couple's spokesperson said, as per AP. The home—on the Windsor Castle grounds—was a gift from the late Queen Elizabeth II. After giving up royal duties in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in California, US, with their two children: Archie and Lilibet.

Harry's memoir sparked new tensions

According to reports, Harry's father, King Charles III, started the eviction process on January 11, a day after his son's bombshell memoir Spare was released. The claims in the book have reportedly deepened the rift between Harry and the royal family. Spare includes some serious allegations against his father and brother, Prince William, as well.