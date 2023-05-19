World

Cyclone Mocha affects 8 lakh in Myanmar, 145 dead

May 19, 2023

Cyclone Mocha has affected at least 8 lakh people in Myanmar, the UN said

Cyclone Mocha has affected at least eight lakh people in Myanmar, the United Nations (UN) said on Friday, adding that the country needs emergency food aid and other assistance. The country's ruling military junta said that at least 145 people have died due to the powerful cyclone that made landfall in Myanmar's Rakhine state on Sunday. Most victims were reportedly from the Rohingya community.

117 Rohingyas among 145 dead

The cyclone destroyed numerous houses, hospitals, and schools while disrupting telecommunications and power supply in Rakhine State in central Myanmar, along with the Sagaing and Magway regions. Among the 145 dead, 117 were Rohingyas, 24 were local residents, and four were soldiers. Many people have been reported missing. The camps where the internally displaced Rohingyas lived have also been ravaged, reports said.

Affected areas in need of humanitarian assistance

Army allegedly attacked rebel villages after the storm

After the storm, there were reports of military attacks on local residents. A BBC report said thousands of people in northwest Saigang fled their homes after the army entered their villages under the pretext of the calamity. Amid the country's military conflict, the Sagaing region has held the fort for the longest time against the military junta, which seized power in a 2021 coup.

Last month, military airstrike killed 100 people in Sagaing

The Sagaing region is home to anti-government militias called the People's Defense Forces (PDF). Last month, the junta confirmed carrying out an airstrike on a rebel village that killed at least 100 people, including leaders of local anti-government groups, reporters, women, and around 20-30 children.

Refugee camp destroyed in Bangladesh, no casualty reported

No casualties were reported from adjoining Bangladesh. However, thousands of shelters were destroyed in the world's largest refugee camp at Cox's Bazar. The camp reportedly houses around 1 million Rohingya refugees. In 2008, Cyclone Nargis struck Myanmar's Irrawaddy Delta, claiming around 1.4 lakh lives.