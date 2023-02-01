Business

Budget 2023-24: Boost for Hyderabad as Centre reveals 'Millet Plans'

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Feb 01, 2023, 06:55 pm 3 min read

Centre has revealed 'Millet Plans' in Budget 2023-24 which will give a boost to its production

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Centre's plan to popularize millets in India and make the crop a priority area while presenting Budget 2023-24 on Wednesday. For the initiative, Hyderabad-based millet institute will be supported by the government as a Centre of Excellence, she said. The announcement came in light of 2023 being proclaimed the 'International Year of Millets' by the United Nations (UN).

Why does this story matter?

Following India's proposal, the UN declared 2023 the International Year of Millets because it is grown in almost 130 countries and is a traditional staple for over half a billion people in Asia and Africa.

Its crop has the potential to generate livelihoods, increase farmer income, and ensure global food security.

India is a major millet producer, accounting for nearly 41% of global production.

What does the Finance Minister say?

The finance minister said the Centre will support the Indian Institute of Millet Research in Hyderabad to make it a 'Center of Excellence' for sharing best practices, research, and technologies at the international level. She said the agricultural credit target for millet production will be increased to Rs. 20 lakh crores. The government will also focus on animal husbandry, dairy, and fisheries.

Millet crop varieties, menu revealed by Sitharaman

Sitharaman also listed out the different millets grown in India and proposed a plan for their production and export. From jowar vegetable upma to ragi dosa, bajre ki tikki to bajra khichdi, these millet-based dishes would now be available at Parliament canteens, she added. In fact, Lok Sabha has already planned to serve these delicacies during the budget session.

Will make India the hub of millets: Sitharaman

"We grow several types of Shree Anna (millets), such as Jowar, Raagi, Bajra, Ramdana, Cheena, and Saam," Sitharaman said in her budget speech. "These have a number of health benefits and have been an integral part of our food for centuries," she said. She added that the government will make India a global hub for Shree Anna.

PM Narendra Modi unveiled millet lunch event in Parliament

As we prepare to mark 2023 as the International Year of Millets, attended a sumptuous lunch in Parliament where millet dishes were served. Good to see participation from across party lines. pic.twitter.com/PjU1mQh0F3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 20, 2022

Series of events around 'International Year of Millets'

Following the United Nations General Assembly's (UNGA) declaration of 2023 as the International Year of Millets, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries is hosting Millets Mahotsavs across the country in order to raise awareness about the nutritional benefits and export potential, among others. In addition to the Millets Mahotsav, the Ministry is organizing a mega-food festival in New Delhi.

India leads in millet production

According to government data published last year, India is the world's fifth largest exporter of millets, with exports increasing at a 3% CAGR over the last five years ending in 2020. In 2020-21, India exported millets worth USD 26.97 million, compared with USD 28.5 million in 2019-20. Other than India, the major millet exporters include the United States, Ukraine, China, and France, among others.