Pakistan: Hindu woman killed, beheaded, skinned in Sindh; India reacts

Written by Prateek Talukdar Dec 30, 2022, 11:58 am 2 min read

Daya Bheel, a minority Hindu woman, was brutally murdered in Pakistan's Sindh province

A Hindu woman was gruesomely murdered in Sinjhoro town, in Pakistan's Sindh province. Her body was reportedly found on Wednesday with a severed head and breasts, and skin peeled off. Reacting to the gruesome incident, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that Pakistan must fulfill its responsibility of protecting its minorities. The deceased, Daya Bheel (40) is survived by four children.

PPP's Hindu senator visits victim's family

Her body was found in a field and it is speculated that the deceased was gang-raped before being murdered. Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senator from Tharparkar Sindh, Krishna Kumari—the country's first woman senator from the Hindu community—visited the village and tweeted out the information on Thursday. Police teams from Sinjhoro and Shahpurchakar also reached the site, she said, adding that the postmortem was done.

Visuals from the victim's village

Daya Bhel 40 years widow brutally murdered and body was found in very bad condition. Her head was separated from the body and the savages had removed flesh of the whole head. Visited her village Police teams from Sinjhoro and Shahpurchakar also reached. pic.twitter.com/15bIb1NXhl — Krishna Kumari (@KeshooBai) December 29, 2022

When will Hindus be treated equally, ask activists

Minority rights activists called for action claiming that Bheel's case won't get any media attention, nor will politicians from Islamabad and Sindh issue a statement. The Rise News, a non-profit organization, questioned if the police would arrest the culprits and whether Hindus would be treated equally in Sindh. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said he didn't have a detailed report on this specific incident.

Watch: Vicitim's son shares ordeal

Diya Bheel's son spoke to The Rise News https://t.co/9AD7tALK4K pic.twitter.com/y0hSMtlG2d — The Rise News (@Therisenews_) December 29, 2022

File a case of ecocide against Pakistan government: WSC chief

During its 34th International Conference, World Sindh Congress (WSC) chairperson Dr. Rubina Shaikh stressed that Sindh was witnessing "the worst period in history" and urged international institutions including the United Nations (UN) to file a case in local and international courts against Pakistan's government for "ecocide".