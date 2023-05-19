World

Tsunami alert lifted after 7.7 magnitude quake in South Pacific

A 7.7 magnitude quake off New Caledonia triggered tsunami warning in South Pacific

The National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC) has lifted a tsunami alert for coastal areas in the South Pacific after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake jolted the region on Friday. Earlier, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) issued a tsunami warning within 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) of the epicenter and to nearby countries like Fiji, Kiribati, and Vanuatu following the earthquake.

Details on NTWC's tsunami warning

The alert from the NTWC had stated that tsunami waves reaching up to 1 meter are possible along some coasts of Vanuatu, downgrading the previous assessment that claimed waves could be 3 meters high. Meanwhile, smaller waves under 0.3 meters could be expected in coastal areas of Kiribati, Fiji, and the Kermadec Islands in New Zealand, the warning further added.

Emergency management agency in New Zealand, Hawaii provide tsunami update

Right after the quake, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency took to Twitter and announced that there was no threat of a tsunami for Hawaii currently. On the other hand, New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency tweeted that it was assessing whether the powerful earthquake that rocked the South Pacific "poses any tsunami threat to New Zealand."

Warning issued in Australia amid quake

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology also issued a warning, stating, "For the marine environment of Lord Howe Island, there is the possibility of dangerous rips, waves, and strong ocean currents, as well as some localized overflow onto the immediate foreshore." "It is important to exercise caution and be aware of these potential hazards if you plan to engage in any activities in the marine environment."

South Pacific one of world's most seismically active areas

According to the USGS, the earthquake on Friday hit at a depth of approximately 38 kilometers. Furthermore, the agency also highlighted that the South Pacific is known as one of the world's most seismically active areas due to the high rates of convergence of the Pacific and Australian tectonic plates, which are constantly pushing against each other.