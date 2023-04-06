World

Relying on you to sway Russia: Emmanuel Macron tells Jinping

Relying on you to sway Russia: Emmanuel Macron tells Jinping

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 06, 2023, 06:57 pm 3 min read

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds meeting with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing and reportedly urged him to reason with close ally Russia and assist in ending the ongoing Ukraine war. According to the news agency Reuters, Xi assured Macron that he also hoped the two countries could hold peace negotiations as soon as possible.

Why does this story matter?

Macron landed in Beijing on Wednesday on his three-day visit to China at Xi's invitation. Since February last year, Ukraine and Russia have been at war, triggering a massive global crisis.

Notably, Macron's visit comes as Western pressure mounts on China to help push for peace in Ukraine. The two world leaders are also expected to discuss climate change, business, biodiversity, and food security.

China key to end Russia-Ukraine war

During their meeting, which also involved European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, Macron reportedly stated that the West must engage China to help end the war and prevent "spiraling" tensions that could divide global powers into warring blocs. "The Russian aggression in Ukraine has dealt a blow to (international) stability," the French president reportedly told Xi outside the Great Hall of the People.

Convinced that China has a major role to play: Macron

The French president also took to Twitter and said, "I am convinced that China has a major role to play in building peace. This is what I have come to discuss, to move forward on." "With President XI Jinping, we will also talk about our businesses, the climate and biodiversity, and food security," added the 45-year-old.

Twitter post by Macron

Know about Macron's appeal to Xi regarding Russia

As per reports, Macron asked the Chinese president to urge Vladimir Putin's Russia to abide by international laws on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. "I know I can count on you to bring Russia to its senses, and bring everyone back to the negotiating table," he said. Earlier, Putin announced that he would station nuclear weapons in Belarus, risking the escalation of the conflict.

Details on French president's earlier meeting with Li Qiang

On Thursday morning, Macron met Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People and emphasized the need for regular dialogue between France and China amid "these troubled times." "The ability to share a common analysis and build a common path is essential," the news agency AFP quoted Macron as saying.

Macron's talks with Biden ahead of China visit

Ahead of his visit to China, Macron held telephonic talks with United States (US) President Joe Biden earlier on Tuesday. In an official release, the White House said, "The two leaders discussed President Macron's upcoming travel to the People's Republic of China (PRC)." "They also reiterated their steadfast support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression," it added.