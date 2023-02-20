India

Jammu and Kashmir: Ramban landslide damages 13 houses; geologists called

Feb 20, 2023

In Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban, landslide has damaged houses and forced relocation of nearly dozen families

Authorities have sought help from the Geological Survey of India to study the massive landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban on Monday that left as many as 13 families homeless. Reportedly, the landslide occurred near the Gool Tehsil at Duksar Dal on the upper side of the Ramban-Sangaldan Gool road. Meanwhile, officials have launched a relief operation for the affected families.

Why does this story matter?

A similar incident was also reported earlier this month in J&K's Doda district, where 21 structures reported subsidence.

The Doda incident is eerily similar to what happened in Joshimath, Uttarakhand, which is experiencing land subsidence due to its geographical location and other factors.

As a result, the recent occurrence in Ramban has raised new concerns.

GSI team to study land sinking; warning issued for people

Officials told PTI that experts from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) had been called to study the area and look for reasons for the sudden landslide in the Ramban area within the next couple of days. The public has also been warned not to approach the affected areas due to the sinking land, according to Gool Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Tanveer-ul-Majeed Wani.

DC Ramban seeks expert intervention too

Meanwhile, Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Islam requested the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu to send a team of geologists from the Department of Geology and Mining to find out the underlying reason. He also sought help from engineers of IRCON and the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line (USBRL).

Landslide damages houses and cemetery, posing risk to power line

The landslide in Gool's Duksar Dal over the last three days is said to have damaged 13 houses. Notably, the landslide poses a risk to a 33KV power line as well as a major water pipeline in the area. According to the SDM, the landslide damaged a nearby cemetery, resulting in the exhumation of a local resident's mortal remains and burial at another place.

Affected families to receive compensation; BRO making alternate road

Officials have also stated that affected families will receive compensation from the State Disaster Management Fund soon. Wani added that the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is making alternate arrangements to make the road motorable so that passengers and defense vehicles can travel, as the main route between Gool and Sangaldan has been closed due to cracks.

A little about Joshimath land subsidence

Due to land subsidence in Joshimath, the government of Uttarakhand has relocated hundreds of families after numerous land-sinking incidents were reported last month. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also reviewed the affected sites and asked authorities to relocate affected families to safer shelters. Located at a 6,000ft altitude, Joshimath falls under the highly earthquake-prone Seismic Zone 5.