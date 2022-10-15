India

Kashmiri Pandit man shot dead in J&K's Shopian district

Kashmiri Pandit man shot dead in J&K's Shopian district

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Oct 15, 2022, 02:03 pm 2 min read

The area has been cordoned off by security forces and manhunt launched to nab the attackers

A Kashmiri Pandit man was shot dead on Saturday by suspected terrorists in the Choudhary Gund area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said. The deceased has been identified as Puran Krishan Bhat, and he was on his way to the orchard when he was shot. This comes just two months after two Kashmiri Pandit brothers were targeted in the same district.

Context Why does this story matter?

J&K has been witnessing increased targeted killings since the second half of 2021.

The majority of Kashmiri Pandits want to be relocated to Jammu till the situation in Kashmir improves.

Nearly 40 people have been killed as a result of targeted attacks this year, including KPs and security officials.

Official data said 28 migrant workers were also killed in targeted attacks since 2017.

Twitter Post Kashmir Zone Police confirmed the incident

#Terrorists fired upon a #civilian (minority) Shri Puran Krishan Bhat while he was on way to orchard in Chowdari Gund #Shopian. He was immidiately shifted to hospital for treatment where he #succumbed. Area cordoned off. Search in progress.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 15, 2022

Details Manhunt launched to nab the attackers

According to reports, Bhat was shot from point-blank range by the terrorists when he was on the way to his orchard, which injured him seriously. He was shifted to the nearby hospital immediately where he succumbed to firearm injuries. Meanwhile, security forces have cordoned off the area and a manhunt has been launched to nab the attackers, local media reported.

Quote We are very scared, says Bhat's relative

According to NDTV, Bhat is survived by two school-aged children: a girl in class 7 and a younger child, a boy in class 5. "He didn't even step out of his house, used to be indoors. We are very scared," said a relative.

Similar incident Recent killing in Shopian

According to reports, the incident happened barely two months after another Kashmiri Pandit man, Sunil Bhat, was killed by terrorists at an apple orchard in the same Shopian district on August 16. His brother Pinti Kumar was also hurt in the attack. Later, the 'Kashmir Freedom Fighters,' a branch of Al Badr, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Twitter Post Migrant employees held protest against the killing

JK | Migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees in Jammu protest against the killing of one Puran Krishan Bhat by terrorists in Shopian pic.twitter.com/v9KQaNW0QR — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2022

Background Series of killings this year

Kashmir has seen a spate of targeted killings since October last year. Many of the victims were migrant laborers or Kashmiri Pandits. In May, terrorists stormed a government office in Budgam and killed 36-year-old Rahul Bhat. He was working as a government employee under a job package for his community. Notably, his killing sparked protests from the minority community in the Union Territory.