J&K government sacks terrorist Bitta Karate's wife, Salahudin's son

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Aug 13, 2022, 11:00 am

Assabah Khan and Syed Abdul Mueed have been dismissed for their alleged terror links.

Jammu and Kashmir government has dismissed the services of four government employees including the wife of jailed terrorist Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate and the son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin for their alleged terror links. Karate's wife Assabah Khan serves as a Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) officer while Salahudin's son Syed Abdul Mueed was working at J&K Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI).

Context Why does this story matter?

In 1990, during the forced migration of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley, Karate became the most dreaded name and was dubbed the 'Butcher of Pandits'.

In an interview in 1991, Karate admitted to killing over 40 Kashmiri Pandits.

Similarly, Salahuddin is the most wanted chief of the banned militant organization Hizbul Mujahideen and is accused of waging war against India.

Action Government invoked Article 311 of the Constitute to dismiss employees

The J&K government invoked Article 311 of the Indian Constitution to fire four employees after allegedly being found involved in anti-national activities. The Article allows for the dismissal of a person engaged in civil capacity by the Union or a State. "They have been found involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the security of the State," the government said in a statement.

List Who else dismissed from services?

Apart from Khan and Mueed, the official committee constituted vide Government Order No. 738-JK(GAD) of 2020 dated 30.07.2020 for scrutinizing the inputs recommended dismissal of two more government employees. Dr. Muheet Ahmad Bhat, Scientist-D in Post-Graduate Department of Computer Science, University of Kashmir, Majid Hussain Qadri, Senior Assistant Professor, Department of Management Studies, University of Kashmir.

Official What reason government cited for dismissal?

The government statement said that Dr. Bhat was found involved in propagating the secessionist-terrorist agenda in the University of Kashmir by radicalizing the students and advancing the agenda of Pakistan and its proxies. It said Qadri also has a long association with terror organizations including Lashkar-e-Toiba. He had been earlier booked under Public Safety Act and is figuring in a number of terror-related cases.

Details Khan and Mueed found involved in terror activities

The official committee has alleged found Mueed to have a role in three terror attacks on the JKEDI complex in Pampore and his presence in the Institution has increased sympathy with the secessionist forces. On the other hand, Khan has been found involved in providing false information for seeking a passport. She has also been found to have alleged links with the ISI.

About Who is Assabah Khan

Khan holds an MA in Journalism, which she completed in 1999, from the University of Kashmir in Srinagar. She went on to work at the Agriculture University of Science and Technology between 2003 and 2007. She had also done a course in Peace and Conflict Studies from a university in Germany. Later, she cleared the Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) exam in 2009.

Information Who is Bitta Karate?

Bitta—a member of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF)—was arrested in 1990 on charges ranging from murder to terrorism and following Pakistan's orders to carry out the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits—he allegedly killed 42 people. He was released in 2006 after 16 years in prison. In a 1991 interview, Bitta said he had become a terrorist as he was harassed by the local administration.