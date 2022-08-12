India

Shashi Tharoor to receive highest French civilian honor for writing

Written by Anujj Trehaan Aug 12, 2022, 06:19 pm 2 min read

Shashi Tharoor is all set to receive France's highest civilian honor for his speeches and writings.

Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament of Thiruvananthapuram, has been popular for years. Although a misfit in politics, he has impressed all and sundry and garnered a million gasps for his firm hold on the English language. And now the French government couldn't help but recognize what an absolute wordsmith he is. Here's everything about his recent achievement.

The French connect Tharoor to win France's highest civilian honor

The Congress leader is all set to be conferred with France's highest civilian honor called "Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur." The French government is honoring him with the highest order of merit for his writings and speeches. In fact, as per reports, French ambassador Emmanuel Lenain wrote a formal letter to Tharoor informing him about the award being presented to him.

Constituted by Napoleon Bonaparte About the honor

The "Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur" means the Knight of the National Order of the French Legion of Honor. It was constituted back in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte as the highest civilian award. This recognition is given by the French Republic for a person's exceptional contribution to their respective field. It's presented to any deserving individual, regardless of nationality, religion, birth, sex, and rank.

Twitter Post Greetings poured in on Twitter

Thanks. As one who cherishes our relations with France, loves the language and admires the culture, I am honoured to be recognized in this way. My gratitude appreciation to those who have seen fit to award me this distinction. @FranceinIndia https://t.co/dyy6L1sQEO — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 11, 2022

Indian celebrities Other Indian personalities to have received this honor

The Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur has been conferred to multiple renowned Indian personalities for their stellar work. The list includes JRD Tata (1983), Satyajit Ray (1987), Pandit Ravi Shankar (2000), and Zubin Mehta (2001). Even Amitabh Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar, and Shah Rukh Khan have received this honor. In 2016, Kamal Hassan, Ratan Tata, and Manish Arora were also awarded.

Straight from the "Tharoorian" dictionary English words used by Tharoor that went viral

And, we all are privy to what a voracious writer he is, albeit on Twitter. He often uses words that are simply difficult to comprehend, like "Floccinaucinihilipilification" which means the action or a habit of estimating something as worthless. "Muliebrity" i.e. womanly qualities or womanliness. "Rodomontade" means boastful or inflated talk or behavior. "Hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia" which is the fear of long words!

The list goes on Other noteworthy foreign awards won by Tharoor

In 1991 he won the Commonwealth Writers' Prize for the Best Book of the Year in the Eurasian Region. He bagged the "Global Leader of Tomorrow" award at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland in 1998. The list doesn't end there; in 2012, Tharoor was conferred with the royal and distinguished "Commander of the Orders of Charles lll by King of Spain" award.