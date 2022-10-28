India

We feel for people of PoK: Singh on Shaurya Diwas

We feel for people of PoK: Singh on Shaurya Diwas

Written by Pirzada Shakir Oct 28, 2022, 12:19 pm 3 min read

While calling the residents of PoK "innocent Indians," Singh alleged that Pakistan is entirely responsible for the "atrocities committed against them"

Castigating Pakistan authorities for "atrocities" being committed on the people of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "We feel for the people of PoK and in times to come, Pakistan will bear the brunt." Singh was speaking on the Shaurya Diwas in Srinagar on Thursday to mark 75 years of the landing of Indian forces in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

Context Why does this story matter?

Singh in his address at Budgam airfield close to the capital city Srinagar said that the process of moving north to capture the parts of "India under Pakistan's illegal occupation" has begun.

He took a strong jibe at Pakistan's administration in the "occupied region" while drawing comparisons between the Indian and Pakistani sides of Kashmir.

Claim 'Moving north, Pok will be liberated'

Singh said the process to capture "Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has begun" and will be completed once the Parliament's unanimous resolution, passed on February 22, 1994, is implemented by capturing PoK, Gilgit, Baltistan. While calling the residents of PoK "innocent Indians," Singh alleged that Pakistan is entirely responsible for the "atrocities committed against them." He said areas illegally occupied by Pakistan are devoid of development.

Major decison 'Full integration of J&K on August 5'

While speaking at the Budgam airfield, Singh claimed that Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's dream of full integration of Jammu and Kashmir came to conclusion on August 5, 2019, when Article 370 was diluted by Narendra Modi led BJP government. "In the name of so-called special status, Jammu and Kashmir was left without even basic facilities," Singh claimed while applauding the controversial August 5 decision.

Argument 'Was deprived of peace and development'

The Defence Minister said that the "so-called special status" had kept the region far from being special as "it was left even without basic rights," he said. He said that "despite being an integral part of India," the state of Jammu and Kashmir was "deprived of development and peace for decades." Now there is peace and development in J&K, Singh said.

Conflict 'Tandav of terrorism in the name of Kashmiriyat'

The region has lost several lakh lives to the conflict between India and Pakistan as both claim Jammu and Kashmir entirely. The region's insurgency has entered its fourth decade. Singh said that the region has witnessed '"tandav" of terrorism in the name of "Kashmiriyat." "Innumerable lives have been lost and homes destroyed. Blood has been spilled in the name of religion," he said.

Question 'Exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Valley tragic'

While taking a swipe at "so-called intellectuals" cornering the Indian government on alleged human rights violations in the region, Singh asked, "When security forces or civilians are attacked, where does concern for human rights disappear then?" "The downfall of society becomes quick when intellectuals keep quiet against injustices," Singh said, while calling the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir ''tragic."

Tribute Singh pays tribute to armed forces

Singh during the ceremony at the airfield, where forces landed on October 27, 1947, paid rich tribute to the armed forces and people who "laid down their lives in lives to protect the unity and integrity of the country." He said that it was because of their sacrifice that J&K has been and will continue to remain an integral part of India.

Details The accession and the first war

Following the accession of the Muslim-majority region with India on October 26, 1947, by Maharaja Hari Singh, Indian troops were airlifted to Srinagar. The first military operation was carried out on October 27 in Kashmir against "Pakistani invaders" who raided the region to take control. October 27 is celebrated as infantry day in memory of the troops and people who fought "invaders."