India

J&K: 6 ITBP personnel killed in bus accident, 30 injured

J&K: 6 ITBP personnel killed in bus accident, 30 injured

Written by Abhishek Hari Aug 16, 2022, 01:45 pm 2 min read

The accident took place when the bus was on its way to Pahalgam. Several casualties are feared. (Representational Image)

A bus carrying about 39 security personnel from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police met with a severe accident on its way to Pahalgam on Tuesday. A large rescue mission has been launched following the incident. Six ITBP personnel are reportedly dead, while those injured are being shifted to the Army Hospital in Srinagar, as per the J&K Police.

Statement Official statement over the development

"In a road accident near Chandanwari, Pahalgam in the Anantnag district, 6 ITBP personnel got martyred while...several others got injured, who are being airlifted to Army Hospital, Srinagar for treatment. Further details shall follow (sic)," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. The bus was reported to be carrying at least 39 people, including 37 ITBP personnel and two Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel.

Details Brake failure reportedly led to accident

In images shared by the news agency ANI, security forces were seen at the scene conducting the rescue operations. The bus is reported to have fallen into a riverbed after its driver lost control due to brake failure. The vehicle was entirely destroyed, per reports. The security personnel were in the area on the Amarnath Yatra duty. About 30 of them were reportedly injured.

Twitter Post Here's a video of the incident

#WATCH Bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and two JK Police personnel falls into riverbed in Pahalgam after its brakes reportedly failed, casualties feared#JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/r66lQztfKu — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022