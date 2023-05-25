India

Pakistan and China pose 'double threat' to India's borders: Rajnath

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 25, 2023, 08:32 pm 2 min read

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that Pakistan and China were posing double threat to India's borders

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday alluded to China and Pakistan as a "double threat" brewing on India's borders, emphasizing that India must focus on advancement in defense technology to fight the dangers effectively. Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Academia Conclave in Delhi, he called for collaboration between DRDO and academia in this regard.

Why does this story matter?

Singh's statement comes a day after a crucial G20 meeting concluded in Jammu and Kashmir, which was boycotted by both Pakistan and China.

While China controls a substantial portion of Ladakh, Pakistan claims J&K.

Pakistan strongly opposed India's move to repeal J&K's special status under Article 370 in 2019.

India-China relations have also remained tense since a deadly military clash in Ladakh in 2020.

Technological progress must as India facing 'double threat': Singh

Referring to problems posed by Pakistan and China, Singh stated that technical progress was essential for India since the country was facing a "double threat" on its borders. While praising the Indian Army for its courage and professionalism, the defense minister remarked that such progress was necessary to preserve both the army and the country's interests.

Improvement will protect army, country's interest too: Singh

"Today we are one of the largest armies in the world, the bravery of our army is discussed all over the world. In such a situation, it becomes imperative that we have a technologically advanced army to protect the interests of the country," he said.

Defense Minister calls for collaboration between DRDO and academia

Singh also called for collaboration between the DRDO and academia in the defense sector. "The more this partnership grows, India's research sector will also grow in the same proportion," he said. "Although all of you will connect with each other through partnership, I want all of you to try to connect with each other at the individual and institutional level also," he added.

Singh calls for creation of dual-use technology in defense

The collaboration between DRDO and academics will also assist DRDO create dual-use technology, Singh said. "In this way, if the partnership between DRDO and academia is established, then DRDO will move towards the development of dual-use technology," he said. Notably, dual-use technologies are ones that are used for both defense and civilian purposes.