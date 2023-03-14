World

Pakistan: Imran Khan marches as police arrive to arrest him

Pakistan: Imran Khan marches as police arrive to arrest him

Written by Prateek Talukdar Mar 14, 2023, 12:50 pm 2 min read

The Islamabad Police arrived in Lahore to arrest Pakistan's ousted PM Imran Khan after two non-bailable warrants were issued against him for threatening a woman judge

The Islamabad Police arrived in Lahore on Monday to arrest Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan after two non-bailable warrants were issued against him for threatening a woman judge. As the police arrived, he led a march of thousands of his supporters, including women. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief earlier called off his party's election rally following a ban on public gatherings in Lahore.

Why does this story matter?

This is the second time the police have arrived to arrest the cricketer-turned-politician.

He dodged arrest in connection with the Toshakhana case earlier this month, thanks to hundreds of supporters surrounding his house when the police reached his residence.

He has been rallying across the country for months, calling for early elections after being ousted from power in April last year.

Khan's arrest likely in next 24 hours

As per media reports quoting Pakistan's interior ministry, the Islamabad Police will visit Khan's residence in Zaman Park in the next 24 hours to arrest him. Reportedly, the Islamabad Police arrived in Lahore on a special helicopter and held a meeting with Lahore's police officials. The Punjab Rangers, a federal paramilitary force, are also on standby to help the police in the arrest.

Khan promised to hold rally on March 19

During the rally in Lahore, Khan said he will hold another rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on March 19. He did not, however, use an open-air stage to address the rally on Monday, instead speaking from his car since an assassination attempt on him in November 2022. Notably, the Islamabad district and sessions court has directed the police to arrest and present Khan on March 18.

What is the Toshakhana case?

Khan has also been charged with concealing income from selling state gifts after buying them from the Toshakhana or state treasury. The country's law allows lawmakers to buy gifts from the state repository at a discounted price and sell them, provided that transaction details are declared. Poll records show that Khan bought gifts worth PKR 10.8 crore from the Toshakhana for PKR 2.15 crore.