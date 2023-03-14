World

Taliban members to attend 4-day online crash course on India

Mar 14, 2023

Taliban captured Afghanistan in August 2021

The members of the Taliban government in Afghanistan will be attending the "India immersion" online course, which starts on Tuesday, reported Indian Express. The course— Immersing with Indian Thoughts, an India Immersion Program— is offered by the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC), a division of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Notably, the course is open to all countries and ends on Friday.

India does not recognize the Taliban regime

Even if the Taliban government has registered for the crash course, India does not recognize its regime. To note, the Indian embassy was shut down in August 2021, two days after the militant group captured Kabul. However, it reopened in June 2022. Since then, the Taliban has asked New Delhi to restart some development projects that came to a halt during the takeover.