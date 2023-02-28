World

'Kailasa' nation's woman representative seeks rape-accused Nithyananda's protection in UN

'Kailasa' nation's woman representative seeks rape-accused Nithyananda's protection in UN

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Feb 28, 2023, 02:33 pm 3 min read

Fictitious country 'United States of Kailasa's' woman representative has attended a UN meet and sought rape-accused Nithyananda's protection

In an unexpected turn of events, a woman from the fictional country "United States of Kailasa" attended a United Nations (UN) meeting in Geneva last week. She allegedly sought protection for Nithyananda, the fictitious "country's" founder, a self-styled godman accused of sexual assault and abuse. He allegedly fled India in November 2019 after the Gujarat Police accused him of child abduction at his ashram.

Why does this story matter?

In 2019, the infamous self-styled godman Nithyananda allegedly fled India with an invalid passport after being accused of kidnapping and rape.

Later, some reports claimed that Nithyananda has been busy building his own country, "Kailasa."

He also claimed to own a private island that has been transformed into an independent nation with its own government, flag, and passport.

Woman representative of 'United States of Kailasa' attended UN meet

A woman representative of "Kailasa," Ma Vijayapriya Nithyananda reportedly "represented" the imaginary nation at the 19th United Nations Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESR) meeting on February 22, per The News Minute. The UN also mentioned the development on its website, referring to her as the "permanent ambassador from Kailasa." She claimed that Nithyananda was being "persecuted" by the Indian administration.

'Help Nithyananda escape prosecution by India': Kailasa representative Ma Vijayapriya

"Nithyananda and Kailasa have gone through intense persecution and human rights violation for reviving the indigenous traditions and lifestyle of Hinduism," she claimed. She also alleged that the conman was even banned from preaching and exiled from India. She further sought support from the UN and international diplomats to help stop his persecution and the "two million Hindu diaspora population" living in "Kailasa."

'Kailasa' is 'first sovereign Hindu state': Vijayapriya

During her speech, Vijayapriya reportedly branded "Kailasa" as the "first sovereign state of Hinduism" for reviving the Hindu civilization and its 10,000 traditions, including the Adi Shaivite indigenous agricultural tribes. She reportedly declared Nithyanada as the leader of these tribes and claimed the country was established under "time-tested Hindu principles" and the administration has been very "successful with sustainable development."

Images of Vijayapriya at UN meet shared on Twitter

USK at UN Geneva: Inputs on the Achievement of Sustainability



Participation of the United States of KAILASA in a discussion on the General Comment on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and Sustainable Development at the United Nations in Geneva



The Economic, Social, and… pic.twitter.com/pNoAkWOas8 — KAILASA's SPH Nithyananda (@SriNithyananda) February 25, 2023

Nithyananda accused of rape, other crimes in India

Reportedly, Nithyananda fled in November 2019 while on trial for rape, unnatural sex, cheating, and criminal intimidation. He was also charged with child abduction and improper imprisonment, child labor, and voluntarily inflicting harm, among other things. Afterward, India allegedly engaged Interpol in an attempt to locate the Godman but failed. Nithyananda has, however, denied the charges, claiming that he is being persecuted.