General Bipin Rawat's cremation will reportedly be performed in Delhi Cantonment on Friday.

The mortal remains of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife are expected to reach Delhi on Thursday evening. The cremation will be performed in Delhi Cantonment Friday. The bodies would be kept in their home from 11 am-2 pm for people to pay respects. Later, a funeral procession will commence from Kamaraj Marg to the crematorium at Brar Square.

General Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and 11 armed forces personnel died Wednesday after their military chopper crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. General Rawat was on his way to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to attend an event. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to make a statement on the tragedy in the both Houses of Parliament Thursday.

Following the crash, the Cabinet Committee on Security met on Wednesday. The meeting reportedly briefed CCS members on the tragic incident. Those in attendance included National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister PK Misra, and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba.

Tributes poured in from the world over after the sudden demise of India's top military general. The governments of the United States, Russia, China, and Pakistan expressed condolences. Uttarakhand—General Rawat's home state—declared a three-day state mourning starting December 9. Congress President Sonia Gandhi also asked party cadres not to celebrate her birthday on Thursday.

The Indian Air Force has ordered an investigation into Wednesday's chopper crash. Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan was piloting the Mi-17 V5 chopper. Initial reports suggest that poor visibility might have caused the chopper to crash into the Nilgiri hills. A video capturing the chopper's last moments showed it traversing through the thick mist. The chopper's black box has reportedly been retrieved.

Reportedly, the chopper crashed into difficult terrain, which made the rescue operation strenuous. According to locals, they had never heard a blast like the sound of the chopper's crash. When they approached the crash site, they spotted the burning bodies.

Apart from CDS Rawat, his wife, and Wing Commander Chauhan, the ten others killed included Brigadier LS Lidder, Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, and Squadron Leader K Singh. Junior Warrant Officers Das and Pradeep A, Havildar Satpal, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, and Lance Naik Sai Teja also perished. Group Captain Varun Singh was the lone survivor.