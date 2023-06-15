Entertainment

BTS 'Beyond The Story' book pre-order details out; trailer released

K-pop is one of the most followed genres in global music and BTS is one of the most sought-after artists around the world. The boy band enjoys a huge fan following and in their 10th year, the band unveiled the trailer of their first official book, Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS. Reportedly, the book's sale will go live on July 9, 2023.

The boyband announced their book back in May. As per the trailer, the book will have seven chapters, focusing on the seven members of the band. The book's pre-orders start on Friday, June 15. Currently, BTS is on a hiatus as the members are completing their mandatory military enlistment and they'll be back in 2025. However, the members are working on their solo projects.

