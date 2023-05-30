Entertainment

#NewsBytesExplainer: How did K-pop girl groups break into the scene

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 30, 2023, 05:06 pm 3 min read

Tracing the captivating history of K-pop girl groups

The ever-evolving K-pop music scene has captured the attention of audiences globally, with its perfectly synchronized choreographies, vibrant backgrounds, and catchy tunes. While the focus always remains on what lies ahead, it is crucial to acknowledge the significance of looking back at the trailblazers who paved the way for today's internationally acclaimed K-pop girl groups. Let's explore the captivating history of K-pop girl bands.

Korea's first girl band believed to have debuted in 1935

Choi Kyu-sung, a photographer-turned-music critic, in his book Ancestors of Girl Groups, claimed that the first girl group in the history of K-pop music was Jeogori Sisters. Debuting in 1935, the group, comprising four members—Lee Nan-young, Jang Se-Jeong, Park Hyang-rim, and Lee Hwa-ja—earned fame with a series of hits, including Tears of Mokpo, The Ferryboat Leaves, and My Brother is a Strolling Singer.

Kim Sisters are regarded as pioneers of the 'Hallyu' phenomenon

A well-established girl group, the Kim Sisters, emerged in 1953. The group was formed by Jeogori Sisters member, Lee Nan-young, and consisted of her teenage daughters and their cousins. Notably, Kim Sisters became the first Korean girl band to make a groundbreaking venture into the US music scene. Choi's book mentions that Kim Sisters was the pioneer of the Hallyu (Korean wave) phenomenon.

A shot in stardom of K-pop girl groups

Following the conclusion of the Korean War—from 1950 to 1953—Korean musicians began to be hired by US military bases to perform pop music for American soldiers in the clubs located on military bases. During this time, the Pearl Sisters—Bae In-soon and Bae In-sook—arrived on the scene in 1968, marking a new era characterized by alluring singers delivering dazzling performances in revealing costumes.

The beginning of new generations: '1st Generation'

The 1990s marked the emergence of the first generation of K-pop idols, which were mostly products of talent agencies, who would train these artists, ensuring their debut with superstar status. In 1997, SM Entertainment formed S.E.S, while DSP Media debuted the four-member girl group Fin. K.L., in 1998. These two groups played a pivotal role in the evolution of the K-pop fandom culture.

'2nd Generation' K-pop girl groups challenged gender stereotypes

Second-Generation girl groups made significant contributions to the Hallyu wave and were responsible for breaking gender stereotypes through their bold concepts. Among them, Brown Eyed Girls (2006) gained fame with their controversial hit song Abracadabra—which also sparked the "arrogant dance" trend. Similarly, Wonder Girls—active from 2007 to 2017—became the first K-pop group to enter the coveted US Billboard Hot 100 with their song Nobody.

Most popular K-pop girl groups in the 3rd Generation

The third generation of girl groups continued the legacy and made a significant impact on the global industry. While a total of 29 groups debuting in this generation, only 11 of them are currently active. Notable groups include Red Velvet, MAMAMOO, TWICE, BLACKPINK, and WJSN, among others. BLACKPINK, in particular, became the first K-pop girl group to sell a staggering 1M albums in 2020.

How 4th Generation groups are reshaping the K-pop universe

The newcomers have exceeded expectations with their captivating performances. NewJeans, for example, made their debut with their self-titled album in August, and within a month, they secured the top spot on Billboard. Similarly, IVE made a triumphant entry on the same chart only six months after their debut. These achievements challenge the notion that K-pop girl groups lag behind boy bands in reputed charts.