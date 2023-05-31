Entertainment

BTS to drop digital single 'Take Two' ahead of 10th-anniversary

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 31, 2023, 11:42 am 2 min read

BTS announces a new digital release 'Take Two' ahead of the group's 10th anniversary

BTS is gearing up to commemorate its 10th anniversary as a group on June 17 with an annual festival, Festa, in Seoul. Following the release of their Festa 2023 schedule on Wednesday, the worldwide renowned group has now announced the forthcoming release of a digital single, Take Two ahead of the momentous anniversary. Unsurprisingly, with this exciting news, ARMYs were sent into a frenzy.

Why does this story matter?

Take Two will mark the second release by BTS since announcing their hiatus from group activities in June 2022.

Before this, in May, the group released the song The Planet, which was featured on the soundtrack of the Korean animated series Bastions.

Notably, Jin and J-Hope are currently serving in the military, and other remaining members will also follow suit in due course.

An 'OT7' release on BTS's 10th anniversary

Taking to Weverse, BTS's label BigHit Music announced the release of their digital single, Take Two which will be released on June 9. BigHit also revealed that all seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook took part in the song. Suga has participated in the overall production of the song, while RM and J-hope have participated in the songwriting process, reportedly.

Here's the announcement post by BigHit

'BTS is back,' fans reacted enthusiastically to the announcement

Following the announcement of the release, ARMYs took to Twitter to express their excitement. One user commented on BigHit's post, "What a precious gift... I can't wait." Another fan, capturing the collective sentiment, stated, "What a beautiful month we have ahead of us!" Meanwhile, another user's comment read, "Take Two is a single that means we're getting photo concept too?? What if Jimin blonde?"

BTS unveiled a colorful timeline for Festa 2023 celebrations

Dubbed the "Purple" month, BTS took to Weverse to share a vibrant timeline in the form of a board game, revealing the exciting events planned for this year's Festa celebrations. The festivities are set to kick off on Wednesday, and new content will be released Friday and Saturday from June 7-13. Furthermore, BTS has planned special events for June 14, 16, and 17, respectively.

In case you haven't seen the schedule, check out here

