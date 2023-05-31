Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: '2018' witnesses slight dip

Written by Aikantik Bag May 31, 2023, 10:23 am 1 min read

'2018' box office collection

Tovino Thomas's 2018 is having a great run at the box office. Malayalam movies are known for their stellar content and nowadays, the industry is producing money spinners too. The film is breaking records at the Malayali box office and now the makers have released a Hindi dubbed version too. This strategy has added an extra edge to the box office collection.

Inching toward Rs. 100 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the survival thriller raked in Rs. 1.6 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it earned Rs. 83.55 crore. The cast includes Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, and Narain among others. The story revolves around 2018's Kerala floods. Interestingly, it is among the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time. The film is set for an OTT release﻿ soon.

