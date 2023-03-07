Entertainment

Malayalam actor Bala Kumar hospitalized due to liver-related ailments

Mar 07, 2023

Malayalam actor Bala Kumar was admitted to ICU due to liver-related ailments

Actor Bala, popularly known for playing supporting roles in films such as Big B, Veeram, and Lucifer was hospitalized on Tuesday following liver-related ailments. Bala visited the private hospital a week ago to consult the doctors when he was advised to undergo a liver transplant, per reports. According to the authorities at the Amrita Hospital, the actor is receiving all the necessary medical attention.

Bala's brother filmmaker Siva will visit him at the hospital

Reportedly, the actor's brother Siva, who is a popular Tamil filmmaker, reached the hospital later on Tuesday to support Bala's family in this difficult time. The reports also suggested that the actor's mother and his wife Elizabeth Udayan, who is a doctor by profession, are with him. Meanwhile, Bala's brother Siva is currently busy with his upcoming project with actor Suriya.

Members from the Malayalam industry paid a visit

Per reports, several personalities from the Malayalam industry visited him and enquired about his health. The members who visited him included Unni Mukundan, Badusha, and Vinusha Mohan. Producer NM Badusha took to his social media handle and shared an update. He wrote in Malayalam, "Bala has spoken to everyone. There are no other issues currently. The doctor will inform me with more details later."

Bala was last seen in Anup Pandalam's 'Shefeekkinte Santhosham'

The actor made his debut in the year 2003 with the Tamil film titled Anbu. In a career of over 20 years, the actor performed in several films and explored various genres in different languages. The actor was last seen in the Anup Pandalam-directed film Shefeekkinte Santhoshan, which was released in 2022. Bala played the character named Ameer.

A look at Bala's upcoming projects

After delivering stellar performances in Tamil cinema, the actor is eyeing making a strong comeback in Malayalam films, and for that, he has some ambitious projects in his kitty, too. Some of the highly-anticipated films include Bilal, Sthalam, and My Dear Machans. The film Bilal will be headlined by Mammootty, and is a sequel to the blockbuster hit film Big B (2007).