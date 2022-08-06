Entertainment

Jeethu Joseph's Mohanlal, Trisha starrer 'Ram' finally resumes shooting

Jeethu Joseph's Mohanlal, Trisha starrer 'Ram' finally resumes shooting

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 06, 2022, 08:24 pm 2 min read

'Ram' marks the fourth collaboration between Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph.

In an exciting update from the makers of Mohanlal's upcoming movie Ram, the team behind the film has finally resumed the shooting of the long-pending project. The venture was announced back in 2020, but the shooting process was delayed due to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, as well as the crew's other project commitments, said reports. Here's more about the upcoming film.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ram is helmed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Jeethu Joseph.

He and Mohanlal had earlier collaborated for one of the most popular Mollywood films, Drishyam, and its sequel. The duo's latest film, 12th Man, hit Disney+ Hotstar earlier this year.

Moreover, Ram is one of the highly anticipated projects of the veteran actor. Since its shooting has now resumed, we can expect more updates soon.

Details Shooting schedule restarted in Kochi

According to reports, the Ram team is currently in Kochi, where the shooting is expected to go on for a week. After finishing the Kochi schedule, the team will fly to London to shoot a lengthy schedule there. Apparently, the London leg will go on for a month, and that will be the final schedule. More updates are expected to be announced officially soon.

Information Trisha Krishnan on board as the leading lady

Announced two years ago, Ram has Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady. The makers also dropped Mohanlal's first-look poster back in 2020. The black and white poster featured Lalettan with a thick beard and an intense look. It is reported that it will be a pan-Indian movie and will be released in multiple languages. Reports also suggest that Ram will have two parts.

Updates All you need to know about 'Ram'

Billed to be an action thriller, Ram has several other talented actors on board. It will feature Indrajith Sukumaran, Adil Hussain, Durga Krishnan, Saikumar, Suman, and Kalabhavan Shajon, among others, in important roles. Ramesh P Pillai and Sudhan S Pillai are jointly bankrolling the project under their Abhishek Films banner. Vishnu Shyam is composing its music, while Satheesh Kurup is the film's cinematographer.