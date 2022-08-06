Entertainment

'No offer yet': Janhvi Kapoor on working with Jr. NTR

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 06, 2022, 07:19 pm 2 min read

Janhvi Kapoor's latest film 'Good Luck Jerry' was released on Disney+ Hotstar recently.

Over the past several months, there have been reports that Janhvi Kapoor will make her Tollywood debut with Jr. NTR's next film. However, during a recent interview, Kapoor said though she would love to act alongside Jr. NTR and in South Indian films, she hasn't received any such offer yet. She was last seen in Good Luck Jerry, released on Disney+ Hotstar last month.

Ever since the pandemic broke out, OTT platforms opened the doors for cinephiles to watch movies in various languages.

This paved the way for actors to step into other languages, too, resulting in a rise in multilingual projects.

Ace directors are also increasingly collaborating with actors from across the country.

So, Kapoor's entry into Tollywood will be a welcome move.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Kapoor has shared she is more than open to working in south films. "Opportunity of working with [Jr. NTR] sir would mean so much to me. He is such a legend, but unfortunately, the offer hasn't come my way yet (sic)," she said. Furthermore, she added that she is waiting for such an opportunity and hoping for the best.

The actor also opened up about her desire to work with ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam. "I would love to do cinema on the lines of those classic Mani sir films, with Aishwarya Rai in very simple clothes, white cotton skirt running around by the mountains and waterfall, with a Rahman song playing in the background," Kapoor said in the same interview.

Meanwhile, Kapoor has several interesting projects lined up that are awaiting release. Earlier this year, she started shooting for Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The movie is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by ace filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari (Dangal and Chhichhore). She also has Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao, a sports drama backed by Dharma Productions and directed by Sharan Sharma.