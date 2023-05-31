Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'The Kerala Story' is steady in Week 4

Written by Aikantik Bag May 31, 2023, 10:23 am 1 min read

'The Kerala Story' box office collection

The Kerala Story is setting an example in Bollywood. Even in its fourth week, the Sudipto Sen directorial is steady as per box office collection. The film is not headlined by any superstar and it still raked in over Rs. 200 crore and is marching toward the Rs. 250 crore mark. The movie dabbled in several controversies since its announcement.

Marching toward Rs. 250 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the drama earned Rs. 1.85 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it earned Rs. 228.57 crore. This film is steady even after receiving negative reviews from viewers. The project is being received well by the viewers. The cast includes Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani, Yogita Bihani, and Adah Sharma. The project is bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

