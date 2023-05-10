Entertainment

KCON Japan 2023: Everything you need to know

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 10, 2023, 05:26 pm 3 min read

Everything about KCON Japan 2023

The much-awaited KCON, the biggest Korean convention and music festival, is back and better than ever! Since its inception in 2012, the festival has grown spectacularly, attracting thousands of K-pop enthusiasts from all across the globe. The world-class festival is all set to kickstart on Saturday in Japan. With an impressive lineup of artists, we have gathered all the information you need to know.

KCON 2023 in Japan: Dates and venue

In January, KCON confirmed their return to Thailand in March, after a hiatus of nearly four years. Following the event in Thailand, KCON is now heading to Tokyo, Japan. It will run from May 12 to 14 at a convention center, Makuhari Messe. After Japan, KCON will be held from August 18 to 20 in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena and LA Convention Center.

A look at the KCON Japan 2023's lineup

In a spectacular three-day event, the festival will showcase performances by various K-pop artists from different generations. The first day will begin with electrifying performances from YENA, Boys Planet, and STAYC. The second day promises to be equally thrilling with performances by ATEEZ and LESSERAFIM. The final day will see the stage come alive with powerhouse performances by ITZY, ENHYPHEN, and other talented artists.

Take a look at the lineup

ZEROBASEONE to debut and perform at KCON Japan 2023

For those unaware, ZEROBASEONE is a K-pop group formed through Mnet's reality competition Boys Planet in 2023. ZEROBASEONE, consisting of nine members, chose their name to reflect their journey from zero to one, as they gear up to embark on their K-pop careers. Ahead of their debut, the group is confirmed to perform at the upcoming KCON. Notably, they will be active till 2025.

When was KCON first established?

Touted as "all things Hallyu," KCON, the Korean pop culture convention and music festival is one of the largest K-pop conventions in the world, with annual events held in various locations worldwide. The first KCON was held in 2012, as a single-day event in Irvine, California. The day drew over 10,000 fans, 55 guests, and six artists taking part in 25 programs outdoors.

Why is KCON so popular?

KCON is basically a celebration of all things Korean pop culture, with a particular focus on K-pop music. Apart from this, at the festival, fans can attend panels and workshops on topics like dance, fashion, and makeup, as well as meet-and-greets with their favorite K-pop idols. There are also vendor booths selling K-pop merchandise, as well as food vendors offering delicious Korean cuisine.