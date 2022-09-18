World

Super typhoon 'Nanmadol' approaches southwest Japan, millions told to evacuate

Written by Prateek Talukdar Sep 18, 2022, 12:10 pm 2 min read

Heavy rains have caused nearly 26,000 families is Kagoshima and Miyazaki to face power outage.

Over four million people have been ordered to evacuate in the Kyushu region as a super typhoon, named Nanmadol, is set to hit southwest Japan on Sunday, reported national broadcaster NHK. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued a rare special warning for Kagoshima prefecture. The rare alert is sounded only when the JMA predicts extraordinary conditions seen once in several decades.

Twitter Post Over 1 lakh people in Kagoshima and Miyazaki were alerted

Japan is on alert. A super typhoon named Nanmadol is about to hit the south of the country with winds of more than 250km/h and torrential rains. The Japanese authorities call the population to prepare for the impact. It could be one of the worst typhoons of the last 50 years. pic.twitter.com/3LI0xOoJjx — g.c-5y82 (@5y82C) September 17, 2022

Information Winds to reach up to 270 kmph

The typhoon is expected to cause winds to reach up to 270 kilometers per hour and heavy rainfall in some areas up to 500 mm within 24 hours. The JMA warned of landslides and flooding as flight and train services were canceled. Among the four islands constituting the main body of Japan, Kyushu is the southernmost of it with a population of 13 million.

Twitter Post Typhoons below 925 hPa pressure haven't hit since 1951

Super Typhoon Nanmadol - known as Typhoon no. 14 in Japan - is projected to make landfall in Kyushu in the coming day. The typhoon has the possibility of being one of the strongest recorded storms to ever reach mainland Japan. Be careful out there!https://t.co/Q5ZIQydsDM — Unseen Japan (@UnseenJapanSite) September 17, 2022

Details Expected to turn towards Tokyo after landfall

After the landfall, the super typhoon is expected to change its direction to the northeast, heading toward central Japan and Tokyo. The typhoon is said to not lose much strength despite making landfall with risks of unprecedented storms and incessant rainfall. This is the first special alert issued outside of Okinawa Prefecture — a group of smaller, remote islands in the East China Sea.

Twitter Post Various parts of Japan are witnessing extremely heavy rainfall

Level 5 Could be worse than previous typhoons

The JMA said Nanmadol could be potentially worse than Typhoon Jebi witnessed in 2018 in which 14 people died, and in 2019 Typhoon Hagibis which resulted in a widespread power outage. The weather agency advised people to seek shelter in sturdy buildings as their houses ran the risk of being collapsed. Nanmadol was categorized as Level 5, the highest on Japan's disaster warning scale.