K-pop: HYBE's survival show 'R U Next?' announces contestant list

Written by Aikantik Bag June 16, 2023 | 02:19 pm 1 min read

'R U Next?' announces contestant list

Korean culture has a global fan following and the artists receive praise and love from many. HYBE is coming up with their girl group survival show, titled R U Next? This show is designed in a way to give birth to a new girl group under the BELIFT LAB label. The makers of the show announced the 22 contestants participating in the show.

Contestants and release details

R U Next? show makers took to Twitter to reveal the cast of the show. The selected contestants are Himena, Funa, Hyewon, Haseul, Jihyun, Jiwoo, Jeemin, Jeongeun, Iroha, Yunah, Yuisa, Wonhee, Yewon, Youngseo, Ena, Iris, Seoyeon, Chanelle, Minju, Moka, Moa, and Ruka. The show is set to premiere on June 30 at 8:50pm KST. Currently, ENHYPEN is represented by BELIFT LAB.

