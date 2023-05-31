Business

Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani become parents to baby girl

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Edited by Tanvi Gupta May 31, 2023, 06:46 pm 2 min read

Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani have become parents for the second time!

Billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's eldest son-businessman, Akash Ambani, and his wife Shloka Ambani have welcomed their second child. According to reports, the couple became parents to a baby girl on Wednesday. Akash and Shloka are already proud parents to a son, Prithvi Ambani. Born in December 2020, he is over two years old. Congratulations to the parents and the family!

Shloka announced pregnancy in April

A popular paparazzo confirmed the happy news of the little one's arrival on Wednesday afternoon. To note, Shloka announced her second pregnancy at the grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in April this year. Before this, Akash's twin sister-businesswoman Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal had been blessed with twins—named Aadiya and Krishna, in November 2022.

Mehta radiated elegance at the NMACC event

The news of Mehta's pregnancy coincided with the highly-anticipated grand inaugural event of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Soon after the news broke out, Mehta flaunted her baby bump on Day 2 of the NMACC launch, in which she radiated elegance in a golden saree, complemented by elaborate embroidery. Mehta accessorized her attire with golden bangles and statement jhumkas.

A look at their relationship timeline

If reports are to be believed, Mehta and Ambani have been acquainted since their early years as they both belong to prominent business families. During their college days, a romantic bond started to develop between them, resulting in their engagement in 2018. The two got married in an uber-luxurious wedding in Mumbai in 2019, and eventually, they welcomed their first child, Prithvi, in 2020.

What's the next big celebration in the Ambani family?

The Ambani family is eagerly anticipating the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The couple recently had their roka ceremony. To recall, in 2018, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal tied the knot in an awe-inspiring ceremony, the events of which were held across several cities. It included a private Beyoncé concert and a guest list comprising Hillary Clinton and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.