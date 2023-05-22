Entertainment

Legendary South actor Sarath Babu dies aged 71

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 22, 2023, 04:29 pm 2 min read

Renowned South actor Sarath Babu passed away on Monday

Sarath Babu, the prominent Indian actor, who appeared in more than 200 films, including in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam, died on Monday aged 71. The renowned actor had been undergoing treatment for multi-organ failure at a private hospital in Hyderabad, reportedly. The news of his demise was confirmed by his publicist, leaving fans and colleagues mourning the loss of a talented artist.

Babu was admitted to hospital due to worsening health conditions

Earlier this month, Babu was rushed to AIG Hospital due to worsening health conditions. It was reported that he had contracted sepsis, resulting in complications affecting his kidneys, lungs, liver, and other organs. His condition deteriorated to the extent that he required ventilation support. A few days later, false reports of his demise circulated on social media, which was later clarified by his sister.

Life and acting legacy

Babu embarked on his acting career with the Telugu movie Rama Rajyam in 1973. However, it was his role in the Tamil film Pattina Pravesam (1977) that catapulted him to stardom. He then began receiving numerous offers in both Tamil and Telugu cinema. Babu also shared screen space with Kamal Haasan in Nizhal Nijamagiradhu (1978) and NT Rama Rao in Srungara Ramudu (1979).

He made his Malayalam debut in 1979

Babu's versatile performances alongside iconic actors solidified his place in the industry. He soon made his debut in Malayalam cinema with the film Sarapancharam (1979), which was directed by Hariharan. He also appeared in Kannada films such as Ranachandi (1991) and Hrudaya Hrudaya (1999). The veteran actor also shared a close bond with superstar Rajinikanth, with whom he shared the screen in Annaamalai (1992).

Fans on social media paid their condolences

As soon as the news broke out, fans took to social media to pay their respects. A user posted a picture of Babu accompanied by a caption that read, "Babu's performances will be cherished forever. May his soul rest in peace." Meanwhile, another user shared a clip from one of his movies and tweeted, "Garu is no more. May he rest in peace."