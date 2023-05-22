Entertainment

'Didi' Priyanka Chopra Jonas blesses #RaghNeeti; Parineeti shares new pictures

Written by Aikantik Bag May 22, 2023, 01:26 pm 1 min read

Priyanka Chopra blessed Raghav-Parineeti on their engagement

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are the new love birds of the tinsel town. Ever since, the couple got engaged in Delhi, fans have been showering love on them with Chopra uploading new glimpses from the grand event regularly. In the recently released set, Priyanka Chopra Jonas can be seen donning a sublime desi outfit and blessing the couple.

Chopra and Chadha's love at first sight

Parineeti shared a new set of photos with her family members. She wrote about their love at first sight moment. The caption read, "When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one." The engagement was attended by many Bollywood bigwigs. Reportedly, the couple is set to tie the knot in October.

