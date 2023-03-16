Business

From Ryan Reynolds to Priyanka Chopra: Actors turned successful investors

Written by Athik Saleh Mar 16, 2023, 11:23 am 3 min read

Several actors have showcased their talent as investors

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has secured a big payday, courtesy of his minority stake in budget wireless provider Mint Mobile. Telecom giant T-Mobile has acquired the company in a $1.35 billion deal. Reynolds is not the only actor to hit the jackpot as an investor. Let's take a look at some of the big screen's biggest names who have showcased their entrepreneurial acumen.

Reynolds is also the co-owner of a Welsh football club

The Deadpool actor is set to receive over $300 million in cash and stocks from T-Mobile's acquisition of Mint Mobile. Certainly, a lot of money for what the actor once described as an "unconventional" investment. Reynolds' portfolio has more unconventional investments. He is the co-owner of Wrexham AFC, a Welsh football club. He acquired the club in 2021 with fellow actor Rob McElhenney.

Kevin Hart's Hartbeat Ventures secured investment from JP Morgan

Another movie star who has turned heads with his business acumen is Kevin Hart. The stand-up comedian turned actor is the co-founder of Hartbeat Ventures, an early-stage VC firm. Hartbeat Ventures is focused on consumer packaged goods, fintech, Web3, and lifestyle. Last year, the firm secured its first institutional investment from banking giant JP Morgan.

Hart's VC firm has already invested in multiple companies

Through Hartbeat Ventures, Hart has already invested in several companies, including beverages company BrightFox, avatar platform Ready Player Me, car leasing platform Rodo, and Snackpass, a food delivery platform.

Ashton Kutcher invested in Skype, Spotify, and Uber

Before Hollywood's rich and famous became interested in start-ups en masse, there was Ashton Kutcher. Over the past 13 years, the That '70s Show actor has built a successful tech investing career through his VC firm A-Grade Investments. Among A-Grade's investments were Skype, Spotify, Airbnb, Uber, and Foursquare. In 2015, he co-founded Sound Ventures, another VC firm, to invest in early-stage companies.

Priyanka Chopra has invested in Bumble

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' journey from Bollywood to Hollywood is a truly fascinating one. She has risen to global stardom in the past few years. The former Miss World winner is also an entrepreneur. From the dating app Bumble to virtual avatar company Genies, the Quantico star has been enhancing her portfolio over the years.

Chopra invested in Perfect Moment with Nick Jonas

Chopra has an extensive portfolio that includes companies such as Holberton School, Apartment List, and Perfect Moment, among others. She invested in Genies, along with Camila Cabello and Paris Hilton. In Perfect Moment, Chopra invested with her husband, Nick Jonas.

George Clooney sold his tequila company for $1 billion

George Clooney hasn't been very active on the big screen. If you're asking why, the answer is, he's been doubling his money. Clooney secured the bag when he sold his popular tequila company Casamigos for $1 billion to the British alcohol conglomerate Diageo. He founded the company in 2013 with two of his friends. He walked away with $233 million from the deal.