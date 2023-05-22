Entertainment

Anupam Kher gets injured while shooting 'Vijay 69'

Written by Aikantik Bag May 22, 2023, 01:16 pm 1 min read

Anupam Kher was injured during 'Vijay 69' shoot

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has been an established name for decades. The actor is breaking barriers even at this age. Recently, Yash Raj Films announced an upcoming film titled Vijay 69 with Kher. Now, the actor took to social media to update his fans about a shoulder injury that he suffered during the shooting of the film. Netizens wished him a speedy recovery.

Colleagues' reactions and more about the upcoming film

The well-wishers included many colleagues, too. Actors Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Panday, and singer Guru Randhawa wished him a speedy recovery whereas, his Uunchai co-star Neena Gupta wrote, "Arre re kya kiya (What did you do)." Vijay 69 is a slice-of-life sports drama directed by Akshay Roy. The story revolves around a man who embarks on a journey to contest a triathlon at 69.

