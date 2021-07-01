Karisma Kapoor celebrates 30 years in Bollywood

Karisma Kapoor has starred in films like 'Dil Toh Paagal Hai' and 'Judwaa'

Actor Karisma Kapoor on Thursday celebrated 30 years in Bollywood and said she was full of gratitude. Karisma, who hit the milestone on June 21, the release date of her debut film Prem Qaidi, took to Instagram and posted a video montage of her popular hits from the 1990s. The video features her popular songs from Raja Hindustani, Dil Toh Paagal Hai, and Judwaa.

She won a National Award for 'Dil Toh Paagal Hai'

The 47-year-old actor was a part of several blockbuster 90s films, from comedies like Raja Babu (1994), Saajan Chale Sasural (1996) to romantic dramas like Raja Hindustani, her National Award-winning performance in Dil Toh Paagal Hai, and 1999's Hum Saath-Saath Hain. "Replaying the memories with a dose of the 90s," Karisma captioned the video, with the hashtag "Thirty years of gratitude and 90s Jam."

The actress shared her journey with a video

Karisma played titular role in critically-acclaimed 'Zubeidaa' and 'Fiza'

A still from Karisma Kapoor's 'Zubeidaa'

Karisma featured in the No. 1 series of filmmaker David Dhawan- Coolie No. 1 (1995), Hero No. 1 with Govinda, and Biwi No. 1 in 1999 opposite Salman Khan. In the next decade, she starred in the title role of critically-acclaimed films like Fiza (2000) and Zubeidaa (2001). In 2003, she headlined the TV serial Karishma - The Miracles of Destiny.

Karisma is a mother to two kids

Karisma Kapoor with Kiaan and Samaira

After a successful career of nearly 13 years, Karisma took a sabbatical from acting in 2004, a year after she married industrialist Sunjay Kapur. A decade later, the couple filed for divorce. They have a daughter, Samaira (16), and a son, Kiaan (11). Though the actor returned to the big screen with Vikram Bhatt's 2012 thriller Dangerous Ishhq, her on-screen appearances remained limited.

In 2020, Karisma starred in ALTBalaji's 'Mentalhood'

Karisma made her digital debut in 2020 with the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 web series Mentalhood, which also stars Sanjay Suri, Dino Morea, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla, Shruti Seth, and Tilotama Shome. On Wednesday, Karisma's younger sister and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her 21 years in Bollywood. She made her acting debut with JP Dutta's 2001 cross-border romance drama Refugee, opposite then-newcomer Abhishek Bachchan.