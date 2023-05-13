Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement updates: Priyanka reaches Delhi; check guestlist

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement updates: Priyanka reaches Delhi; check guestlist

Written by Isha Sharma May 13, 2023, 12:02 pm 3 min read

Parineeti Chopra will get engaged to Raghav Chadha today

It's D-day! Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is set to get engaged to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha at Delhi's Kapurthala House in the presence of their close friends and family members. The duo has been all over the news for the past few months and were clicked together on several occasions during dates and while traveling together. Here are the latest updates.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas landed in Delhi on Saturday

Chopra's cousin and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas reportedly landed at the Delhi airport early on Saturday morning, where she was greeted by the paparazzi. She is expected to reach straight to the venue. Chopra and Priyanka are quite close to each other, and the former was one of the bridesmaids during Priyanka's wedding to singer Nick Jonas in 2018.

Did you check out decorations at Chadha's home yet?

Meanwhile a few visuals of the politician's Delhi home have also surfaced on social media, which have shed light on the Chadha family's preparation for the function! A video shared by ANI showed the entrance of the residence decked up with flowers, diyas, and lighting. The event will reportedly start at 5:00pm on Saturday evening and will be conducted as per Sikh customs.

Who's who of Bollywood and politics to attend

A report by ANI stated that about 150 people have been invited to bless Chopra and Chadha on their special day. Among these are Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, filmmaker Karan Johar, and tennis player Sania Mirza, among others. Notably, since Jonas was not spotted at the airport, he is likely to give the ceremony a miss.

Parineeti to go with Manish Malhotra ensemble

While the Uunchai actor will be opting for a dress made by Manish Malhotra, Chadha will reportedly don an achkan by his maternal uncle and designer Pawan Sachdev. Sachdev told ETimes, "I concentrated on the fabric, texture, and cuts while making the ivory-hued achkan for him. The fit is simply perfect. I have added a blush pink pocket square to round off the look."

How did relationship rumors begin?

While neither Chadha nor Chopra ever publicly accepted their relationship, the rumors first started floating around when they were clicked together at a restaurant in March. Though the media often asked them about each other, they only responded through furtive reactions and blushes. As per reports, they became friends while studying in the UK, and their families, too, have known each other well.