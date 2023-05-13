Entertainment

Tony Awards to not be televised as scheduled: Here's why

Tony Awards to not be televised as scheduled: Here's why

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 13, 2023, 11:23 am 3 min read

Tony Awards will not be televised as scheduled on June 11 due to ongoing writers' strike

The Hollywood industry is currently facing a challenging time due to the ongoing writers' strike, which has disrupted the production of several TV shows and affected various awards ceremonies. On Friday, the striking Writers Guild of America (WGA) reportedly refused to grant a waiver that would have allowed the Tony Awards ceremony to be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ on June 11.

Why does this story matter?

This is not the first time that the Tony Awards have been disrupted. Earlier, the 74th Tonys was held in September 2021, 15 months after the scheduled date, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On May 1, the WGA announced a strike after negotiations regarding compensation with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) failed to result in a new and improved contract.

Tony's management committee petitioned striking union

Tony Awards Management Committee—comprising eight representatives of the Broadway League and eight representatives of the American Theater Wing—formally requested a waiver from the WGA, emphasizing the critical role Tonys' telecast plays in boosting the box office for financially struggling Broadway shows. Despite that, the WGA denied the request. Now, an emergency meeting has reportedly been set for Monday to determine the best path forward.

What are the alternatives?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, there are two alternative options being considered: a non-televised ceremony on June 11 or a postponed ceremony that would be held after the strike ends. The report further suggested that the committee members—which include renowned producers, filmmakers, and operators—are largely in favor of the first option. Meanwhile, the American Theater Wing is more inclined toward the second option.

76th Annual Tony Awards announced for June

The Tony Awards is an annual ceremony that celebrates achievements in live Broadway theater. The 76th Tony Awards were announced for June 11 at United Palace in New York City's Washington Heights. The ceremony, every year, is broadcast on CBS and Paramount+, which are members of the AMPTP. American actor Ariana DeBose was roped in to host the ceremony for the second consecutive year.

Other award shows impacted by WGA strike

Besides Tonys, another award show that has been impacted was last weekend's MTV Movie & TV Awards—which was pre-taped after the WGA threatened to picket the ceremony. On Wednesday, Netflix abruptly announced the cancellation of a major in-person Manhattan showcase for advertisers. Notably, during the last WGA strike in 2008, the Golden Globes ceremony was canceled after actors refused to cross picket lines.