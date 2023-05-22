Taylor Swift's piano plays on its own in Foxborough concert
Taylor Swift is a bonafide pop star and is one of the most sought-after musicians around the globe. From chart-busting albums to sold-out concerts, everything has been quite "swift" for her. As it poured cats and dogs in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Swifties attended her concert at the Gillette Stadium. In the concert, Swift's piano started playing on its own. Let's find out what happened!
A stadium-packed show on a rain-clad weekend
As spooky as it might sound and especially a video making rounds on social media will also attest that Swift's piano started playing on its own during the concert. This happened as the instrument got damaged after the rain. Fans were quite amazed by the glitch. The dedicated Swifties loved her performance either way and the concert was graced by 65,000 people.