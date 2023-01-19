Business

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant are now engaged! See pictures inside

The engagement ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was held on Thursday at the Ambani residence in Mumbai

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's younger son, Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant on Thursday. Their grand engagement ceremony was held at the private residence of the Ambanis, Antilia in Worli, Mumbai, which was decked up with lights and fresh flowers for the occasion. The ceremony was attended by the creme-de-la-creme of the business, political, and entertainment world.

Why does this story matter?

Mukesh and Nita are parents to three children, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani Parimal, and Anant. While Akash is married to Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka Mehta, Isha is the wife of Anand Parimal, son of Ajay Parimal. On the other hand, Anant's fiancee Merchant is the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant.

Anant and Merchant are expected to get married soon.

Ceremony was held as per Gujarati traditions

The engagement ceremony was held as per Gujarati rituals with traditions such as Chunari Vidhi and Gol Dhana that were reportedly held. A surprise performance by the Ambanis led by Nita was the highlight of the engagement ceremony. While Merchant wore a heavily embroidered cream lehenga, Anant was seen in a dark blue kurta pajama paired with a jacket.

Ambani family at the 'Gol Dhana' ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Antilia in Mumbai, this evening. pic.twitter.com/dJDDtuKa5q — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2023

Merchant wore Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla 'lehenga' for 'Mehendi'

Meanwhile, the Mehendi ceremony for Merchant was held on Wednesday. She opted for a multi-colored silk lehenga by ace fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The lehenga had hand embroidered with flower booties and also had mirror embellishments. She completed her look with a fishtail braid and emerald choker with a matching long necklace and earrings. Her make-up was done by Arti Nayar.

Anant and Merchant's 'Roka' ceremony was held last month

The first pre-wedding ceremony of Anant and Merchant was held on December 29 at Rajasthan's Shrinathji Temple. The ceremony was held in presence of close friends and family members while the couple was blessed by the priests of the temple. After spending a day at the temple, seeking Lord Shrinath Ji's blessing, a grand celebration was later held in Mumbai upon their arrival.