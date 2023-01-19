Business

Sensex slips 187 points, Nifty barely holds 18,100 mark

Sensex slips 187 points, Nifty barely holds 18,100 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 19, 2023, 03:58 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 traded flat to close at 8,755.35 points

On Thursday, major indices of the stock market ended in red with the Sensex settling at 60,858.43 points and the Nifty closing at 18,107.85 points. Like the broader market, the midcap stocks traded near the flat line with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing at 8,755.35 points. Read on for more details on Thursday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY PSE, NIFTY PSU BANK, and NIFTY IT, gaining 0.69%, 0.33%, and 0.05%, respectively. Coal India, UPL, and ONGC emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 3.27%, 2.08%, and 1.68%, respectively. Adani Enterprises, Asian Paints, and Tata Motors were trading among the top stock losers on Thursday, shedding 3.7%, 2.69%, and 1.87%, respectively.

INR goes down by 0.14% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) on Thursday weakened against the US dollar in the forex trade, plunging 0.14% to settle at Rs. 81.36. The gold futures prices were trading flat at Rs. 56,381. However, the silver prices fell by 316, or 0.46%, to Rs. 67,911. The crude oil futures fell by $1.38, or 1.71% to $79.13 per barrel.

Take a glance at the global markets

In Asia, the Hang Seng Index rose 0.12% to 21,650.98 points and the Nikkei index too edged up 1.46% to 26,405.23 points on Thursday. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a fall, dropping 138.1 points, or 1.24%, to 10,957.01 points.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is trading at $20,798.31, which is 2.05% down from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is currently trading at $1,527.88, down 3.18%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (0.01% down), $291.64 (2.95% down), and $0.3336 (3.95% down), respectively. Down 5.61% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.08123.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remained unchanged on Thursday. In Delhi, diesel is selling at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costs Rs. 96.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol continues to retail at Rs. 106.29 per liter.