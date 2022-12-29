Business

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant gets engaged to Radhika Merchant

Dec 29, 2022

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement was held at Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan on Thursday (Photo Credit: Twitter/@ParimalNathwani)

Chairman of Reliance Industries (RIL) Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani got engaged to his fiancee Radhika Merchant on Thursday. The couple's traditional Roka ceremony was held at Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, an industrialist and CEO of a pharmaceutical manufacturing company. The couple has known each other for years and would soon be getting married.

Why does this story matter?

Mukesh and Nita Ambani have three children, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani Parimal, and Anant Ambani.

Akash is the eldest among the Ambani siblings. While Akash got married to Shloka Mehta Ambani in 2019, Isha married Anand Parimal in 2020.

With Anant and Merchant's engagement, marking the first official pre-wedding ceremony, the couple is expected to get married soon.

Congratulatory messages poured in for the couple

Several prominent people, including Parimal Nathwani, the director-corporate affairs of RIL, congratulated the couple on their engagement. "Heartiest congratulations to dearest Anant and Radhika for their Roka ceremony at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara," he wished them on social media through a tweet while sharing a picture of the couple. ANI also shared glimpses of the engagement ceremony held at the Shrinath temple.

Heartiest congratulations to dearest Anant and Radhika for their Roka ceremony at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara. May Lord Shrinath ji’s blessings be with you always. #AnantAmbani pic.twitter.com/BmgKDFsPYh — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) December 29, 2022

Rajasthan | Anant Ambani visited Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasmand district. pic.twitter.com/ZWKGYn1ON0 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 29, 2022

Ambanis hosted the 'Arangetram' ceremony for Merchant earlier

Earlier this year in June, Mukesh and his wife Nita hosted the Arangetram ceremony of their soon-to-be daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant. The grand ceremony was held at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). For the unversed, it is a ceremony that takes place after a dancer has formally completed his or her training in classical dance.

More about the couple

After completing his studies at Brown University in the United States of America, Anant returned home to join RIL. Since then he has been serving in various capacities including as a board member of Reliance Retail Ventures and Jio Platforms. On the other hand, Merchant, a graduate of New York University, is on the board of directors of Encore Healthcare.