Al Pacino demanded paternity test for Noor Alfallah's baby: Report

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 01, 2023, 03:59 pm 1 min read

Al Pacino and girlfriend Noor Alfallah rocked the headlines after the former's representative confirmed that the latter is pregnant with Pacino's child. The 83-year-old actor and the 29-year-old producer reportedly started dating during the pandemic. Now, a recent report states that they are no longer dating and Pacino has demanded a paternity test. However, Pacino or his representative has not commented on this yet.

Reportedly, Alfallah didn't inform Pacino about her pregnancy

Per Showbiz411, Alfallah was friends with Pacino's daughter Olivia and that's how she met Pacino. But the pair had been broken up for a while now and Alfallah didn't inform Pacino about her pregnancy for 11 weeks. "She knew Al didn't didn't want to have more kids, they have no relationship, and it's a mess." Reportedly, Pacino has also brought lawyers in the matter.

