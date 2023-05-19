Entertainment

'Rust' armorer seeks dismissal of fatal shooting case

Written by Aikantik Bag May 19, 2023, 01:02 pm 1 min read

'Rust' armorer sought fatal movie shooting case to be dismissed

Alec Baldwin was in a bit of a soup after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the sets of Rust in October 2021. Later, Baldwin was given a clean chit from the involuntary manslaughter case and the film's shooting was also completed in Montana. However, co-accused armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is now seeking dismissal as she will be tried for involuntary manslaughter charges.

Reed's lawyer's take on the matter

Reed's lawyers stated, "They directed a sloppy investigation in which key evidence was destroyed, made overly aggressive charging decisions, including an elementary Constitutional mistake, and undertook road shows to disparage Reed and to promote their own personal brands." In 2022, Hutchins's husband reached a settlement with Baldwin and expressed his disinterest in recriminations. He also termed her death as a "terrible accident."

