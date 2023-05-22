Entertainment

ENHYPHEN releases 'Bite Me' music video from 'DARK BLOOD' album

Written by Aikantik Bag May 22, 2023, 05:39 pm 1 min read

ENHYPHEN's 'Bite Me' music video is out

ENHYPHEN stans, it's time for you all to assemble! Yes, K-pop fans take their favorite artists very seriously and finally, the boy band ENHYPHEN has made a comeback. They unveiled their fourth mini album titled DARK BLOOD on Monday. They also released the music video for Bite Me. Fans are quite excited and are already grooving to the beats of the song.

More about the recently released music video

ENHYPHEN is known for their minimalist touch and the recently released music video has the same too. The song revolves around a boy who meets his destined companion and it describes their deep connection. The dark tone of the music video adds an extra edge. The album has other songs, titled Fate, Sacrifice (Eat Me Up), Chaconne, Bills, and Karma.

