Keerthy Suresh clarifies relationship status; calls out speculative article

Written by Aikantik Bag May 22, 2023, 05:37 pm 1 min read

Keerthy Suresh spilled beans on her relationship status

Keerthy Suresh is one of the most prominent faces in the South Indian film industry. The actor has been a part of several important projects, including Nani's Dasara. There is constant speculation about stars' personal lives and now Suresh has called out Republic Glitz for spreading fake news regarding her love life. She took to Twitter to call the portal out.

The post and Suresh's reaction

Recently, Suresh took to Instagram to post a photo with a friend and wished him on his birthday. Republic Glitz took this post and wrote a sensationalizing copy. They even used the hashtag, "#KeethySureshWedding." Suresh tweeted, "Hahaha!! Didn't have to pull my dear friend, this time! I will reveal the actual mystery man whenever I have to. Take a chill pill until then!"

