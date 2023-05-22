Entertainment

Popular TV actor Aditya Singh Rajput passes away at 32

Popular TV actor Aditya Singh Rajput passes away at 32

Written by Shreya Mukherjee May 22, 2023, 05:36 pm 2 min read

Aditya Singh Rajput is no more

In a shocking piece of news, television actor Aditya Singh Rajput has passed away. He was found dead in the washroom of his Andheri, Mumbai, residence on Monday afternoon, said reports. Reportedly, he was discovered by a friend, who immediately took Rajput to a nearby hospital using the help of the security guard of the building. However, the 32-year-old was declared dead upon arrival.

Drug overdose might have led to demise

While not much is known about the cause of Rajput's death, it has been reported that the actor-producer passed away due to a drug overdose. A well-known face on the small screens, Rajput was apparently more occupied with casting in recent years. The Krantiveer actor was associated with a production house and was reportedly behind launching many new faces in the Hindi show biz.

From modeling to advertisements, he had done it all

Hailing from Delhi, Rajput started his career as a model. His acting career saw films like Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara (2005), U Me Aur Hum (2008), and Super Dhamaal.com (2017) and shows like Code Red and Aawaz Season 9 (episodic role), among many others. Rajput earned popularity for participating in the MTV reality show Splitsvilla 9 and was the face of many advertisements.

Rajput owned high-end fashion line, too

Apart from venturing into the casting business off late, the actor was also the proud owner of Pop Culture Fashion, a hi-street celebrity fashion clothing line. By the looks of his social media posts, Rajput was mostly busy promoting quirky, fun new items from his line. Another figure who ruled Rajput's Instagram feed was his pet Siberian Husky, Xander Rajput.

Was with friends on Sunday evening, suggest Instagram Stories

Although inactive on Twitter for nearly a year, the Bad Boy actor was pretty regular on Instagram. While his last post was around a week back, his Instagram Stories (which vanish after 24 hours of posting) suggest that Rajput spent Sunday evening with his friends, whom he referred to as "besties" in the caption. Stay tuned for more details.