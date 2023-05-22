Entertainment

#NewsBytesExplainer: What's the Prince Harry-Meghan Markle car chase all about

Written by Isha Sharma May 22, 2023, 04:33 pm 3 min read

A breakdown of the alleged Prince Harry-Meghan Markle car chase

Earlier this month, Prince Harry-Meghan Markle were involved in an intense car chase by the paparazzi in New York. The incident left them "shaken" and allegedly reminded Harry of his mother Diana's tragic death in a car crash, reported international media. While nobody was hurt, the incident ignited questions about the duo's security and their uncomfortable relationship with the press. Here's what happened.

Markle, Harry, and Markle's mother were reportedly chased

The couple's team put out a statement that said, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. [Doria] Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi. This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians, and two NYPD officers." Ragland is Markle's mother.

The incident was described as 'near fatal'

Markle and Harry were in New York to attend Ms. Foundation's 50th-anniversary gala. They left around 10:00pm and were "immediately pursued by around a dozen paparazzi," reported Page Six. "One cameraman hit a car while another almost ran over an NYPD officer during the 'near-fatal' chase. It started with 12 paparazzi, then ended up with four. Their security tried their best to lose [photographers]."

However, the paparazzi denied any such claims

Photo agency Backgrid offered a clarification soon after. "We understand that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's security detail had a job. According to the photographers, there were no near-collisions or near-crashes during this incident. The photographers have reported feeling that the couple was not in immediate danger at any point." Another photographer told Good Morning Britain, "Their driver was making it a catastrophic experience."

Here's how selected witnesses described the incident

Zara Sayeed, a witness, told AP, "As they were leaving, the way they chase the car, it just reminds you of all the other scenes you've seen in the past with Prince Harry's mother." Chris Sanchez, who works in the royal couple's security team, added, "What we were dealing with was very chaotic. There were about a dozen vehicles: cars, scooters, and bicycles."

They were eventually helped by a cab driver

Sukhcharn Singh, a taxi driver, has been credited with "rescuing" the couple after their nightmarish ordeal. He told Washington Post, "I wouldn't call it a chase. I never felt like I was in danger. It wasn't like a [movie car chase]. They were quiet and seemed scared, but it's New York — it's safe." However, he agreed that the couple was being filmed.

NYPD denied reports of any collisions or accidents

NYPD's deputy commissioner for public information, Julian Phillips summarized the incident, "On May 16, the NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex." "There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard."